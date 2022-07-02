Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $150,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,525,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

