Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day moving average of $313.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

