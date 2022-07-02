Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

