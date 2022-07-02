Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 246.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

