Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

