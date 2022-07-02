Riverview Trust Co Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

