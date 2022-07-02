Riverview Trust Co Buys 469 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.
In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
