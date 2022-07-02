Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 59.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Shares of MA stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

