Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

