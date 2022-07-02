Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,124 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

