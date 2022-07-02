Cardinal Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $6,123,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $70,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $666,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $17,437,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

ZD stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

