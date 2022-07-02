Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $793.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

