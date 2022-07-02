Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,327 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $34.24 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.