Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 3,382 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Canon by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

