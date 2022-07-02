Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,526,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

