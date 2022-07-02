Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,360 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

