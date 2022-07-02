Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 911 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after buying an additional 103,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,418 shares of company stock valued at $479,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

