Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USLM stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $153.79. The company has a market capitalization of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

