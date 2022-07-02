Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

