Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

