Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,380,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.