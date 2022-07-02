Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

