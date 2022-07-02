FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $394.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.02.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,454,185. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

