Palisade Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 38.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 151,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 269.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.11 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.