22,920 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

