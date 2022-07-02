Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.