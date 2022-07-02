Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

