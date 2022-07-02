Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

