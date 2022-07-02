Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $193.20 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

