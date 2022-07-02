Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,516,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

