Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 230,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

