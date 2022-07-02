Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

