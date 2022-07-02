Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

