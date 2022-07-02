Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 987 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 300.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 18.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.