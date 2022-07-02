Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,125,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

