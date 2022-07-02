Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.