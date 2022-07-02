1,148 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 482,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

