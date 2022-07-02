Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 575 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after acquiring an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

