Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,792 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.68.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

