iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 62,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $93.13.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

