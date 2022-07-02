Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
