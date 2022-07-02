Bank of New Hampshire Takes $107,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

