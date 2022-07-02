Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

