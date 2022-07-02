UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 179,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,037,000 after acquiring an additional 153,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

