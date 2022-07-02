Xponance Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

