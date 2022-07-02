American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

American Tower stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

