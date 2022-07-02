The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

