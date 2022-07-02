The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.