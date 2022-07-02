27,744 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KEY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

