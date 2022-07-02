Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

